The Byram Township PBA Local 406 will be collecting food donations as well as hams, turkeys and lasagnas for the Waterloo Neighborhood Pantry this weekend.

Members will be at ShopRite of Byram, 9080 Route 206, Stanhope, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday March 16 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17.