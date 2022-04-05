Dance Expression scores soar to the top

Dance Expression dance arts in Hardyston/Hamburg earned overall high scores, plus the Entertainment Award, Studio Excellence Award, special awards, and more at the Backstage Dance Competition in Princeton from March 25 to 27.

The dancers were awarded:

● Studio Excellence Award for Outstanding Technique, Style and Choreography

● The Entertainment Award for Production, “Guys and Dolls”

● First Overall High Score, High Platinum Award, “The Entertainment Award” Special Award, and Seventh Overall High Score of the event to 13-14 year-olds, Production, “Guys and Dolls”

● First Overall High Score (ages 15-16) Advanced Solos, High Platinum Award, Second Overall High Score of the Event, and the “Miss Teen Backstage” crown was awarded to Alexa Gutt of Hardyston for Advanced Jazz Solo, “Misty Blue.”

● First Overall High Score (ages 15-16) Advanced Duet/Trios, High Platinum Award, Eighth Overall High Score for the Event and Connection and Fluidity Award to Leah Reinstein of Augusta and Aria Dalio of Sparta for Contemporary Duet, “Alterno.”

● First Overall High Score for Advanced (ages 13-14) Duet/Trios and High Platinum Award to Erin King and Julia Paton of Vernon for Teen Contemporary Duet, “Last Breath.”

● First Overall High Score for Advanced (ages 13-14) Small Groups and Platinum Award to Small Group Tap, “Skeletons.”

● Sarah Philback and Alexa Gutt of Hardyston earned a High Platinum and Third Overall for Advanced (ages 15-16) Duet/Trios.

● Advanced (ages 17-19) Small Group Modern, “Know my Name” received a High Platinum Award and the “Beautifully Textured Choreography” Special Award.

A full list of Awards, including additional High Scores, numerous Platinum and High Gold Awards and many Special Awards can be found at DanceExpression.com or Dance Expression dance arts on Facebook.