Daniels retires after 50 years with Sussex County Library System

JoAnne Daniels started work at the Main Library of the Sussex County Library System (SCLS) on April 23, 1973, and never looked back.

Her 50-year career has ranged from her first days as a junior library assistant in the Technical Services department to her recent duties of creating monthly calendars, fliers, posters and bookmarks for the hundreds of programs that the SCLS provides each year.

Daniels also has been responsible for designing, mounting and maintaining the SCLS booth display at Sussex County Farm and Horse Show/New Jersey State Fair for the past 34 years.

She is retiring at the end of April and will be sorely missed, said library director Will Porter.

“She’s more than a talented artist, she’s our institutional memory, our heart and our stomach as well,” he said, referring to the many staff luncheons and teas that Daniels planned.

At a celebration April 24 at the Main Library, Daniels received a congratulatory letter from the governor’s office; a certificate of special Senate recognition signed by U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.; and a citation from the state Senate and General Assembly signed by Sen. Steve Oroho and Assemblymen Parker Space and Harold Wirths.

County Commissioner Chris Carney spoke at the celebration, which was attended by county administrator Ron Tappan, county treasurer Elke Yetter and county clerk/confidential assistant Christina Marks.

Retired SCLS library director Harold Neuschafer spoke about Daniel’s early career.