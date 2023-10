The Kittatinny Players presents “The Diary of Anne Frank” at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at Kittatinny Regional High School, 77 Halsey Road, Newton.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.kittatinnyplayers.com or at the door.

The Kittatinny Holocaust and Genocide Research Center will be open to all theatregoers before the play begins and during intermission.