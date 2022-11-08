x
Diglio, Dickson, LeFrois win Newton council race

| 08 Nov 2022 | 11:48
Sandra Lee Diglio 1,116
Matthew Dickson 1,015
Helen LeFrois 1,005
Ludmilla Mecaj 504
Margaret “Peggy” Baldini 505
Earl W. Schick, III 434
David Restrepo 397
Paola Armas-Gonzalez 401