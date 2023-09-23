Dragon Boat Races planned today

Byram Fest will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 at C.O. Johnson Park.

Organized by the township Recreation Committee and Parks & Recreation Department, the event was postponed from Sept. 9 because of the weather.

There will be music, food, family activities and games, inflatable rides, face painting, a dunk tank as well as a fireworks display.

Dragon Boat Races

Dragon Boat Races will be held from about 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at Cranberry Lake. The event is rain or shine.

The races are free to the public. They are hosted by the Byram Township Historical Society in conjunction with the Cranberry Lake Community Club.

The competing teams will take part in a parade along the shore of Cranberry Lake.

The 300-meter races will start in the area between the dam and state boat ramp and will end at the bridge. There will be numerous races, which may be seen from the shores of Cranberry Lake along the state boat ramp area and at the finish line at the Cranberry Lake Community Club (CLCC) beach. VIP seating is available on the CLCC porch.

There also will be food trucks, children’s activities and face painting.

Parking is available at Realty Executives, 276 Route 206, across from Cranberry Deli; the old Unkie’s parking lot, 2 Tamarack Road; and KPODJ Lighting & DJ Gear, 238 Route 206.

The profits will be donated to Save Our Bridge and the historical society.