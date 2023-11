The in-person early voting period started Saturday, Oct. 28 for the Nov. 7 election.

It continues through Sunday, Nov. 5.

In Sussex County, early voting is at three locations:

• Cochran House Building, Level PL, 83 Spring St., Newton.

• Sussex-Wantage branch library, 69 County Road 639, Wantage.

• Louise Childs branch library, 21 Stanhope Road, Stanhope.

Early voting by mail also is permitted.

For information, go online to https://sussexcountyclerk.org/elections/