Hop to it: A guide to Easter fun

New Jersey

Ongoing events

Easter Eggstravaganza at Heaven Hill Farm: Join in the egg-citement April 5, 6, 12, 13, 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children age 12 and younger may participate in the Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt. Also, carnival, pony rides, hayrides, paintball, farm animals, peddle carts and more. Visit the Easter Bunny for family photos or participate in the annual Easter Bonnet Contest at 12:30 p.m. April 12. Prizes in adult and child categories. Country store sells freshly baked pies, cider donuts, Easter flowers and wine. Purchase tickets online at heavenhillfarm.com. Free parking. No pets. Heaven Hill Farm, 451 Route 94, Vernon. 973-764-5144.

Annual Easter Bake Sale: Homemade cakes, cookies and more in the church parking lot after Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 12 and noon Palm Sunday, April 13. Our Lady Queen of Peace, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt.

Saturday, March 29

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: Girl Scout Troop #98514 hosts three sessions, at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. at Madonna Hall, 2821 Route 23, Stockholm. $15 a person.

Bunny Brunch & Tricky Tray: Breakfast, crafts, contests, 50/50 raffle and tricky tray held by JTEF. Photos with the Easter Bunny. Contact the Junior Woman’s Club of Jefferson Township for ticket information (facebook.com/JWCJT). 9:30 a.m. in the Jefferson Township High School Cafeteria, 1010 Weldon Road, Oak Ridge.

Sunday, March 30

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: All-you-can-eat country-style breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at Branchville Hose Company #1, 1 Railroad Ave. $12 per adult, $8 per child ages 4-12. Children 3 and younger eat for free. Call Mallory Osterhoudt at 973- 600-2654.

Breakfast with the Bunnies: Breakfast with pancakes, eggs, breakfast meat, coffee and juice. Seating at 9 or 11 a.m. $15 per adult, $10 per child ages 2-10. Free for children younger than 2. Live rabbits will be available for photos. All proceeds will go to the Sussex County 4-H Rabbit Leaders Association. Send email to sc4hrabbitclubs@yahoo.com or call Mackenzie at 973-459-8679 for tickets. Stillwater Community Center, 931 Swartswood Road, Newton.

4th annual Easter Egg Hunt: Bring a basket to hunt for Easter eggs. Also crafts, snacks and photos with the Easter bunny. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 65 High St., Newton.

Pysanky Egg Class: Pysanky is the art of creating beautiful designs on eggs. Patterns are drawn on the egg with hot beeswax. All skill levels. Register for classes at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Bring container to carry finished egg. Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council, 133 Spring St., Newton. 973-383-0027

Saturday, April 5

Easter Egg Hunt: Arrive at 12:30 p.m. to hunt for eggs in different age groups (0-4, 5-8, 9-12) beginning at 1:15 p.m. Music and golden egg basket prizes. $15 donation per car. Spots limited; send email to spartafdladiesaux@gmail.com to sign up. Sparta Fire Department, 141 Woodport Road. Rain or shine.

Sunday, April 6

Greatest Egg Hunt: Easter crafts and candle making, Egg Drop Challenge, archery and axes. Participants choose from four Egg Hunt sessions, divided by age. Bring a basket. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairview Lake YMCA, 1035 Fairview Lake Road, Newton.

Easter Spring Afternoon Victorian Tea: Scones, bisque served in teacups, finger sandwiches, mini-quiches, tartlets, sugar cookies, macarons and premium tea. $45 per person, not including tax or gratuity. Reservations required; call 973-347-6369. 3 to 5 p.m. at Whistling Swan Inn, 110 Main St., Stanhope.

Saturday, April 12

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: Pancakes, sausage, home fries, fruit, coffee and juice. Cost is $12 per adult, $10 per child and free for children younger than 4. 9 a.m. to noon at Vernon VFW, 313 Route 94.

Hampton Township Easter Egg Hunt: Also crafts, games, photos with Easter Bunny. 11 a.m. at Hampton Park, 1 Rumsey Way, Newton. Rain date: Noon Sunday, April 13. .

Town of Newton annual Easter Egg Hunt: Bring a basket to hunt at 10 a.m., followed by crafts and photos with Easter Bunny in the cafeteria, Newton High School turf football field, 44 Ryerson Ave.

Hardyston’s Easter Egg Hunt: Also Easter bonnet contest, crafts and visit with Easter Bunny. Children ages 2-10 may participate in egg hunt at 11 a.m. 183 Wheatsworth Road, Hamburg.

Wantage Township Easter Egg Hunt: Meet Easter Bunny and local first-responders at 10 a.m. Bring a basket. Woodbourne Park Pavilion, 145 Sherman Ridge Road.

Easter Egg Trail: Vernon Township’s Board of Recreation welcomes families with children up to age 12 to Maple Grange Park for egg hunt, face painting, Easter Bunny and DJ from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration and time-slot selection required in advance. Rain date: Sunday, April 13.

Stillwater Township Egg Hunt: 1 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 932 Pond Brook Road, Newton. Rain date: Sunday, April 13.

2nd annual ‘Giving Back’ Egg Hunt: More than 10,000 eggs stuffed with goodies. Admission free with donation of nonperishable food or money donation to food pantries. Hunt begins at 1:15 p.m. Brodhecker Farms Apple Orchard, 7 Branchville Lawson Road, Newton.

Sunday, April 13

Easter Egg Hunt: Hunts at 2 p.m. for children ages walking to 4 and 3 p.m. for children ages 5-10. Bring a basket and nonperishable food donation or donation for disaster relief. Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 246 Woodport Road, Sparta. 973-729-7010.

Egg Hunt: 11 a.m. Bring a basket. Also snacks and crafts. All welcome. Frankford Plains United Methodist Church, 99 Plains Road, Augusta. 973-702-0334

New York

Ongoing events

Easter Bunny at Galleria Mall: Children, families, even pets invited for photos with Easter Bunny. Daily until Saturday, April, 19. Walk-ups welcome. Multiple families scheduled during 15-minute periods. Pricing depends on photo package chosen. Lower-level center court near JCPenney mall entrance and AMC Theaters from 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. 1 Galleria Drive, Middletown.

Saturday, March 29

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: 9 a.m. to noon for buffet-style breakfast, crafts and photos with Easter Bunny. $10 per adult and $5 per child. Call Tracey at 845-728-9949. Orange County Vet Center. 30 Lawrence Ave., New Windsor.

Saturday, April 5

Hudson Valley Playtime’s Easter Party: Open play, Easter crafts and photos with Easter Bunny. Every child will receive an Easter gift. $35 per child or $50 for two children. Register online at hudsonvalleyplaytime.com. Available 9 to 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1 to 2:30 p.m. 32 W. Main St., Washingtonville.

Saturday, April 12

Spring Family Fun Craft Workshop & Egg Hunt: A variety of Easter- and Spring-themed crafts, refreshments, horse-themed games, and an egg hunt at 11 a.m. divided into age groups. Every child will receive a small gift. Art supplies are limited. Cost is $10 per child. Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, 240 Main Street, Goshen, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Easter Eggstravaganza: Annual Easter Egg hunt in the pool. Each child will have one go-around for hunting eggs. Children will be divided by age groups from 18 months to 9 years. Children younger than 6 required to have an adult in the water with them. Wear swimsuit and bring basket. 1 to 2:30 p.m. South Orange Family YMCA, 45 Gilbert St. Ext., Monroe. 845-782-9622

Easter Holiday with Horses: Reserve your spot to visit farm with decorated barn. Games and photos with the herd of rescued horses. Final-sale tickets are $25 per person and may be purchased online at events.artemishillfarm.com/easterwithhorsesapril2025. Artemis Hill Farm, 154 Hambletonian Road, Chester.

Egg Hunt at Social Island: Doors open at 10 a.m. Annual egg hunt begins promptly at 11 a.m. for children up to 5 years old and at 12:30 p.m. for children age 6 and older. Tickets are $7 per person; includes egg hunt and access to all ground activities and inflatables. Cash only at the door. Social Island, 939 Pulaski Hwy, Goshen. Rain date is Sunday, April 13.

Sunday, April 13

Brunch with the Easter Bunny: Brunch buffet costs $45 for adults and $25 for children. Children younger than 4 eat for free. Bottomless mimosas for $15. Call to reserve at 845-981-7474. Easter egg hunt featuring golden egg containing a $100 gift certificate. Noon to 2 p.m. Pasta D’oro at the Jolly Onion, 625 Glenwood Road, Pine Island.

Wednesday, April 16

Urban Air Egg Hunt: More than 1,000 Easter eggs filled with candy and prizes. Tickets are available for purchase with Urban Air on April 2. Doors open at 10 a.m. Hunt begins at 10:15 a.m. after check-in; arriving early is recommended. Urban Air at Crystal Run, 1 North Galleria Drive, Middletown.

Easter Egg Hunt: Photos with Easter Bunny. Egg hunt at 6 p.m. North Congregational Church, 96 N. Beacon, Middletown. 845-341-3692

Saturday, April 19

Easter Bunny Breakfast: Seatings at 8 or 10 a.m. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, tea and orange juice. Also face painting, balloon art and real bunny meet-and-greets. Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island.

Hoppy Easter: Live music, mimosa bar, food, Easter egg hunt, sack and foot races, and Easter Bunny at 11 a.m. Drowned Lands Brewery, 251 State School Road, Warwick.

Bunny Bites: Workshop for tweens ages 10-13 years old to create sweet and savory Easter egg carton creations from 3 to 5 p.m. at Graze Warwick by the Perfect Pairings, 133 Route 94, Warwick. Buy tickets online at grazewarwick.com

Sunday, April 20

Easter Brunch: Buffet-style brunch. Reservations highly recommended. $10 per reservation plus $10 for children and $25 for adults at the door. 11 a.m. Drowned Lands Brewery, 251 State School Road, Warwick.

Pennsylvania

Ongoing events

Easter Egg Express: Ride to meet Easter Bunny and his friends for photos. Pet a bunny, Easter stories and activities for the whole family. All children receive an egg carton to collect six filled eggs to take home. April 12, 13, 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m., and 4 to 6 p.m. at the Stourbridge Line, 812 Main St. (1065 Torrey Lane), Honesdale. Rain or shine.

Saturday, April 5

Breakfast & Egg Hunt: Free breakfast with Easter Bunny, Easter egg hunt for children age 12 and younger, and a 50/50 raffle. 9 a.m. to noon. Reservations required for 9 or 10 a.m. time slot by texting Wendy at 570-290-1377 with name, preferred time, and total number of adults and children in your party. American Legion Post 851, 107 Ball Park Road, Dingmans Ferry.

Sunrise Spring Bash: Welcome Easter Bunny and enjoy food and drinks. Also crafts, outdoor games, photo opportunities and Easter egg hunt. Cameras and lawn chairs encouraged. RSVP at 570-686-1880. Noon to 3 p.m. at Sunrise Lake Baseball Field, Sunrise Drive, Milford.

Wednesday, April 9

Cookie Decorating Workshop: Two-hour class on wet-on-wet techniques with royal icing, including flooding and dragging. All supplies included. Each participant will go home with set of cookies. Suitable for ages 12 and older. 6 to 8 p.m. at Stage Craft Studio (second floor), 201 W. Harford St., Milford. Register online at jennibakes4u.com; send email to jennibakes4u@gmail.com

Saturday, April 12

Delaware Township Easter Brunch: Pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee followed by Easter egg hunts after each breakfast seating at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. Walk-ins welcome with availability; reservations recommended by calling Cyndi at 570-828-2347 with preferred seating time and group size. 116 Wilson Hill Road, Dingmans Ferry.

Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt: Wallenpaupack Church’s fifth annual Easter egg hunt with more than 25,000 eggs filled with candy, toys, and gift certificates from local businesses and community members. 10 a.m. at Bingham Park, 1 Main Ave., Hawley.

Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt: Free fun from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children ages 10-12 search for eggs at 11:30 a.m., ages 7-9 at 11:50 a.m., ages 4-6 at 12:10 p.m. and up to age 3 at 12:30 p.m. Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church, 915 N 5th St., Stroudsburg.

Sunday, April 13

GAIT’s annual Easter Egg Hunt: Face painting, cotton candy and popcorn, DJ and raffles beginning at 2 p.m. Egg hunts divided by age: Up to 3 at 2:30 p.m., ages 4-7 at 2:45 p.m., and ages 8-10 at 3 p.m. Back Road Brewing Co., 248 Old Milford Road, Milford.

Meet the Easter Bunny: Photos with Easter Bunny from noon to 3 p.m. Also baked treats, 50/50 raffle and adoptable dogs at Tractor Supply Co., 475 Route 209, Milford.

Sunday, April 20

Easter Sunrise Service by Matamoras United Methodist Church: All welcome at 6 a.m. at Veterans Pavilion at Firefly Park, Avenue S, Matamoras. Call Pastor Amy Garrett’s office at 845-856-1936 for information.