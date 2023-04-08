Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Easter egg hunt in Newton
Newton
/
| 08 Apr 2023 | 02:41
Children begin the Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday morning, April 8 on the turf field at Newton High School. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
Between 2,500 and 3,000 plastic eggs were scattered on the field. Children were asked to take no more than 12 each.
Sadie Shalinsky, age 1 1/2, is ready for her first Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday in Newton. With her are her parents, Greg and Kelsey of Newton.
The Easter Bunny offers hugs after the hunt.
Children break open the plastic eggs to see what’s inside.
Mayor Michelle Teets, left, presents big Easter baskets to the five children who found golden eggs.
Mayor Michelle Teets, left, presents big Easter baskets to the five children who found golden eggs.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Easter egg hunt
2
Newton
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED