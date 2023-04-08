x
Easter egg hunt in Newton

Newton /
| 08 Apr 2023 | 02:41
    Children begin the Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday morning, April 8 on the turf field at Newton High School. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
    Between 2,500 and 3,000 plastic eggs were scattered on the field. Children were asked to take no more than 12 each.
    Sadie Shalinsky, age 1 1/2, is ready for her first Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday in Newton. With her are her parents, Greg and Kelsey of Newton.
    The Easter Bunny offers hugs after the hunt.
    Children break open the plastic eggs to see what’s inside.
    Mayor Michelle Teets, left, presents big Easter baskets to the five children who found golden eggs.
