Event raises funds for SCCC scholarships

More than 130 people attended “Funding Their Future,” the premier fundraising event for Sussex County Community College (SCCC).

The event Nov. 29 at Perona Farms in Andover included a reception with cocktails and light fare from local restaurants and prepared by students in the college’s Culinary Arts program as well as a silent auction.

Stan Kula, executive director of the SCCC Foundation, and Roger Thomas, foundation chairman, spoke before a video presentation.

The annual scholarship event has taken place for the past 23 years. It helps bridge the financial gap for SCCC students.

During the past year, the SCCC Foundation awarded more than $160,000 in scholarship funds to eligible students.

”It’s a wonderful evening that brings the community together to support our students, the college and the programs offered here,” said Stan Kula, executive director of the foundation. “The foundation is so grateful for the support from our attendees, our business partners and the community.”

The platinum event sponsor was Thorlabs.