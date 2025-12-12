x
Fagan, Dalelio earn Best in Show at art show

Hamburg. The 16th annual Wallkill Invitational Art Show honored standout middle and high school artists across 10 categories and awarded more than $2.3 million in scholarships.

Hamburg /
| 12 Dec 2025 | 01:17
    Winners Michael Gibson, Destiny Cerracchio and Hailey Phillips.
    High School Best In Show-Emilie Fagan from Sparta, with “Viking.”
    Scholarship and second place in painting winner, Destiny Cerracchio with her piece, “With You,” honoring her late uncle.
    Isabella Colavito of Delaware Valley meeting with Aimee Dolich of Savannah College of Art and Design.
    Hailey Phillips receiving her scholarship from Aimee Dolich of Savannah College of Art and Design.
    People’s choice and Second place drawing winner, Michael Gibson.
The 16th annual Wallkill Invitational Art Show was held on Thursday in the E Hall Gallery at Wallkill Valley Regional High School, showcasing top student artwork from area middle and high schools.

A panel of judges representing regional colleges, universities and arts organizations selected the high school division winners. Judges included representatives from Peter’s Valley School of Craft, Ringling College of Art and Design, Moore College of Art, Montserrat College of Art, Hartford Art School, Marywood University, William Paterson University, Savannah College of Art and Design, and photographer Paul Michael Kane.

Blick Art Materials sponsored the event, providing $75 gift certificates to the two Best in Show winners, $50 certificates to all first-place winners and $25 certificates to all second-place winners.

The Wallkill AP Studio Art class judged the middle school division. Each participating middle school submitted five pieces for consideration.

Tobias Dalelio of Glen Meadow Middle School earned Best in Show in the middle school division for his self-portrait. Kyro Kouretes of Glen Meadow took first place, followed by Kayden Soto of Eisenhower Middle School in second and Paige Garner of Hardyston Middle School in third.

In the high school division, category winners were selected across painting, drawing, photography, digital media, mixed media and 3D work. Emilie Fagan of Sparta earned Best in Show for her piece “Viking.”

College representatives awarded more than $2.3 million in scholarships, including full-tuition workshop awards, summer seminar scholarships and multi-year artistic merit awards.

Winners
Middle School Division
Best in Show
Tobias Dalelio, Glen Meadow — Self Portrait
1st: Kyro Kouretes, Glen Meadow — Self Portrait
2nd: Kayden Soto, Eisenhower — Bad Bunny
3rd: Paige Garner, Hardyston — Niagara Falls
High School Division
Best in Show
Emilie Fagan, Sparta — Viking
Painting
1st: Maya Zhivkovich, Delaware Valley
2nd: Destiny Cerracchio, Wallkill — With You
3rd: Gianna Buzzelli, West Milford — Night Walk
Drawing/Illustration, Black & White
1st: Adeline Turturro, Sparta — A Vampire Portrait
2nd: Bennett Coleman, Sparta — Locked In
3rd: Michael Gibson, Wallkill — Shadow Self
Drawing/Illustration, Color
1st: Spencer Lewis, Montville — Flocking Response
2nd: Kyla Coughlan, Warren Hills — Freedom from Inner Demons
3rd: Natalia Dudek, Montville — Pursuit of Knowledge
Photography
1st: Sophia Pirrello, Mount Olive — Bloom
2nd: Elias Woskneski, Wallkill — Glory of the Gridiron
3rd: Noah Travaille, Sparta — Empire of Shadows
Digital Media/Video
1st: Giavanna Giacobbe, Roxbury — Reflection
2nd: Emily Cegeilnik, Roxbury — Make Me Up
3rd: Sofia Valdez, Mount Olive — The Cafe Lafayette Menu
2D Mixed Media/Open
1st: Fabrizio Amado, Wallkill — Knocks Me off My Feet
2nd: Kiara Ortiz, Roxbury — Ephemeral Elegance
3rd: Sabrina Cooper, Warren Hills — Tears, Tears and Rips
3D Media, Sculptural
1st: Zachary Stapel, Wallkill — Climbing the Social Ladder
2nd: Bennett Coleman, Sparta — Found in Nature
3rd: Wyatt Martinez, Delaware Valley — The Life Beyond
3D Media, Functional
1st: Vivian Soeiro, Montville — Faces Only a Potter Could Love
2nd: Aryss Gomez, Vernon — Tea Set
3rd: Reese Berg, Kittatinny — Reflections of the Deep
Fine Crafts
1st: Madison Folenta, Montville — Honey Comb
2nd: Tyvioan Griffin, Wallkill — Ember
3rd: Morgan Moran, High Point — Trick or Treat