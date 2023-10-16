Fall Festival and Car Show attract hundreds

Hundreds of people attended Newton’s eighth annual Fall Festival and Car Show on Sunday Oct. 8.

The free event on Spring Street was organized by Kimberly Williams, Newton’s community development director.

Because she likes cars, a car show was added to the Fall Festival in its second year.

The aim of the event was to bring residents out in the fresh air to do some shopping and have some fall goodies, she said.

There were 65 vendors selling handmade crafts and food items as well as nonprofit organizations and politicians.

Live music was provided by the band Blame It on the Girl. Tom Tsilionis of the band, which was playing at the festival for the first time, said its music is party rock/dance rock and is a mix of classic rock, pop, funk and country.

James Gedeon also sang and played a guitar on the corner of Spring and Jefferson streets.

Joe and Kelley Befumo of Oak Tree Woodworks were attending the festival for their first time.

Sean Muldowney, lead pastor of Christ Community Church in Newton, was offering free slices of pizza at Newton Pizza and letting people tell their stories. Also available were free hot apple cider and fresh picked vegetables.

The Car Show, with dozens of cars, old and new, was held nearby in municipal parking lot #4 on Trinity Street .

Visitors could vote for their favorite car to win the People’s Choice Award. It went to a 1984 Chevy Monte Carlo, which owner Dave Miller turned into a 9/11 memorial. He received a goodie bag and a trophy.

“It’s a community event to bring out like-minded people,” said Jennifer Dodd, Newton’s human resources director, referring to the car show.

When asked how long it takes to plan the Fall Festival and Car Show, Williams said, “I start tomorrow. It takes a year to plan.”