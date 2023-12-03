Families celebrate at holiday party

The Center for Prevention & Counseling in Newton hosted its annual holiday party Saturday, Dec. 2.

The free event, which was open to all Sussex County children, was held at Christ Episcopal Church in Newton.

Breakfast was served, and there were games for the children as well as crafts, such as ornament making and creating snowmen.

Santa arrived in the rectory parlor with a huge red bag of toys. Families posed for photos with him, and each child received a present.

Panera Bread in Newton donated coffee and cookies for the party.