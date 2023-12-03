x
Families celebrate at holiday party

Newton /
| 03 Dec 2023 | 05:32
    The Hernandez family poses for a photo with Santa at the Center for Prevention &amp; Counseling’s annual holiday party Saturday, Dec. 2. (Photos by Ava Lamorte)
    The Juca family poses with Santa.
    From left are Kristianna, Nailah, Cristal, Michael and Jasmine Christ.
    From left are Tracey Semar, Jenn Wrobleski, Catherine Apostal, Michaela McKernan, Kaitlin Decker, Ashlyn Gec and Natalie Yanoff-Smith.
    Jessica Dedatore holds her son Wyatt.
The Center for Prevention & Counseling in Newton hosted its annual holiday party Saturday, Dec. 2.

The free event, which was open to all Sussex County children, was held at Christ Episcopal Church in Newton.

Breakfast was served, and there were games for the children as well as crafts, such as ornament making and creating snowmen.

Santa arrived in the rectory parlor with a huge red bag of toys. Families posed for photos with him, and each child received a present.

Panera Bread in Newton donated coffee and cookies for the party.