Family fun planned for Byram residents this September

The Byram Recreation Committee has some fun activity planned this September, suitable for the whole family. On Saturday, September 10, from 5 to 9 p.m., come out to CO Johnson Park on Roseville Road in Byram for Byram Fest! There will be food truck vendors offering a variety of tasty delights for those with a bit of a sweet tooth and salty snack lovers as well. The kids can enjoy inflatable ridges.

Other attractions include cornhole, music and, of course, fireworks!

Bring a chair, bring the kids, bring your friends and have a great time. The rain date for this event is Friday, September 23.

Then on Saturday, September 17, at 10 a.m. the Byram Environmental Commission will be holding a tree planting with a hike at Tamarack Park (314 Route 206, Byram). The Commission received a tree sapling from one of NJ’s most famous trees, the Salem Oak, which once stood in Salem, NJ, before its fall in 2019. The tree was believed to be about 500 years old. The sapling will be planted that morning, followed by a short learning session about the oak and a hike on the Sussex Branch Trail to follow. The trail is moderately difficult, with options to turn back any time.

For more information, contact the Byram Recreation Committee at 973-347-2500.