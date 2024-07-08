x
Family Promise Casino Night

| 08 Jul 2024 | 09:38
    <b>CN1 Family Promise of Sussex County held a sold-out Casino Night fundraiser May 16 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>CN2 The event was the biggest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit organization, which assists homeless people.</b>
    <b>CN4 Family Promise staff and volunteers pose at the Casino Night fundraiser. Fourth from right is executive director Chris Butto.</b>
    <b>CN5 Diana Riker of Andover and Pauline Josephs of Byram.</b>
    <b>Mary Smith and her daughter Natalie of Andover.</b>
    <b>Trevor and Leatrice Current of Hampton.</b>
