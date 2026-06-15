Family Promise Casino Night raises over $40K

Family Promise of Sussex County raised more than $40,000 during its annual Casino Night fundraiser June 11 at The Conservatory at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

The event brought together community members, supporters and local leaders for an evening of casino-style games, food and fundraising in support of housing stability programs throughout Sussex County.

Guests enjoyed food provided by Brick & Brew while participating in activities designed to raise money for the organization’s services.

According to Family Promise, proceeds from the fundraiser will directly support homelessness prevention efforts, transitional housing, case management services and long-term housing stability programs for local families and individuals.

Organization officials said community support remains critical as demand for services continues to grow and funding sources face ongoing challenges.

Family Promise thanked attendees, donors, volunteers and sponsors for contributing to the event’s success.

The nonprofit works to help families and individuals experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity achieve stable housing and self-sufficiency through a variety of support programs.