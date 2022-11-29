Festival of Lights honored Mark Avondoglio

The 31st Annual C. Edward McCracken Festival of Lights on the campus of Newton Medical Center took place on Nov. 19. This year’s festival honored Mark Avondoglio, who was born at Newton Medical Center and is the eldest of the fourth generation of the Perona family now running Perona Farms.

Mark’s dedication to the hospital and Sussex County is unprecedented. Through his years of leadership and tireless fundraising efforts, Mark has been an integral part of the growth and expansion of the hospital.