Film/TV studio partners with SCCC

BarnLight Studios, a film and television studio, is launching in Sussex County with a workforce and education partnership with Sussex County Community College (SCCC).

BarnLight has multiple feature films committed as well as a first-look deal with Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision.

The upcoming projects are expected to bring spending and job opportunities to the county, from production crew to local restaurants, lodging and construction suppliers.

Residents also may have opportunities, such as background extra roles.

In recent months, BarnLight has brought filmmakers, creative teams and performers to the county, spearheading location visits that highlight the area’s unique cinematic potential. Productions are expected to begin as early as this fall.

“This partnership brings together the resources of SCCC and the expertise of BarnLight Studios to create real, hands-on opportunities for our students and our community,” said Cory Homer, SCCC president. “We’re not only educating the next generation of storytellers - we’re building a foundation for Sussex County’s role in the growing New Jersey film industry.”

SCCC is expected to benefit from internships, on-set training, and instruction from industry veterans, producers and working film actors brought in by BarnLight to teach and mentor students.

Virtual production stage

“As a film producer and Sussex County native, I’ve always dreamed of seeing our region thrive creatively and economically,” said Lauren Magura, BarnLight co-founder. “This is about workforce development, new revenue for our businesses, and opportunities for residents - all while preserving the rural beauty and character that make Sussex County so special.”

BarnLight is laying the groundwork for a state-of-the-art virtual production stage. It collaborates with Adapt Global, a leader in people-led AI dubbing and localization.

BarnLight is led by Magura and her co-founder, film financier and producer Nicole Daya, along with industry veteran Lisa Whalen.

The studio is working closely with the Newton and Sparta film commissions and preparing the framework for a potential county-wide film commission.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received from the film commissions, the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce, county commissioners, mayors, and law enforcement,” said Daya. “That community spirit is exactly what makes Sussex County such a special place to launch these productions, and we’re proud to be building something that will have a lasting impact here.”

Magura, who advises on programming at the historic Crescent Theatre in Sussex, sees expanded cultural offerings alongside film production in the county. Plans include partnering with local theaters, the SCCC Performing Arts Center and other local entertainment venues to host film screenings, Q&As, live events and community arts programming.

Drone project

As part of its push to position Sussex County as a premier filming destination, BarnLight has launched a large-scale drone project to capture cinematic footage of more than 75 locations throughout the county.

The resulting Sussex County Locations Catalog will showcase the region’s diverse landscapes, towns, parks and architecture to production decision-makers worldwide.

All drone footage is being captured by licensed and certified drone operator Vitaly Bokser, an experienced filmmaker who works in full compliance with FAA regulations.

For information, send email to Team@BarnLightStudios.com

Residents who wish to list their homes as potential filming locations may submit their address along with exterior and interior photos.