Firefighters on parade

HOPATCONG. The Hopatcong Fire Department, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, hosted the annual parade, with 46 fire departments participating.

| 10 Oct 2023 | 03:37
    FAN1 A Hopatcong Fire Department vehicle pulls a trailer carrying trophies to be awarded later Saturday, Oct. 7. (Photos by Daniele Sciuto)
    FAN2 Two boys dressed as firefighters precede members from the Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department in the 103rd annual Sussex County Fireman’s Association Inspection Day &amp; Parade.
    FAN3 The Franklin Band marches in the parade.
    FAN4 Members of the Pochuck Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Sussex march in the parade.
    FAN5 Members of the Ogdensburg Fire Department march in the parade.
    FAN6 Old and new Franklin firetrucks are driven in the parade.
    FAN7 Members of the Branchville Fire Department march in the parade.
    FAN8 Members of the Branchville Hose Company have fun before the parade. From left are Sheena Trepanning, Kaitlin Frato, Ashley McCullough, Kyle Whitehead, Ashley Delea, Addie Conklin and Cody Conklin.
    FAN9 Members of the Stanhope Fire Department march in the parade.
    The Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department takes part in the parade.
    Firefighters on parade
    From left are Keith Whitehead, Kyle Whitehead and Buck Reper.
The Hopatcong Fire Department, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, hosted the 103rd annual Sussex County Fireman’s Association Inspection Day & Parade on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Forty-six fire departments participated in the parade down River Styx Road. It continued over the bridge and ended at the Hopatcong Fire Department’s Defiance Company 3.

Spectators watched from various spots along the parade route.

This was the fifth year that Hopatcong has hosted the event. Next year, Hampton Township Fire Department will be the host.

The Sussex County Fireman’s Association consists of 26 volunteer fire departments throughout the county.

Earlier Saturday, firefighters competed to demonstrate various skills. The judging was at Hopatcong High School.

Trophies were awarded for best appearing overall in-county apparatus, best appearing overall out-of-county apparatus, best appearing company, best appearing engine, hose laying, color guard among many others.