Firehouse improvements planned

The Town Council introduced an $800,000 bond ordinance to finance improvements to Firehouse No. 1 at its meeting Feb. 12.

The council also introduced proposed ordinances to establish a cap bank, which would allow the 2024 budget to be raised by more that the amount permitted by the state, and to revise rules for the Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP) for the Volunteer First Aid Squad.

Public hearings and final votes on all three were scheduled at the Feb. 26 meeting.

Regarding improvements at the firehouse at 22 Mill St., Town Manager Thomas Russo Jr. explained that the money from the bond ordinance would be added to about $739,000 left from a 2023 ordinance for the renovations.

The total of $1.5 million will be used for phases 1 and 2 of the project, which are renovations of the inside of both levels of the building.

Money for exterior improvements to the outside stairs, apron and parking lot is expected to be included in the 2025 capital budget, Russo said.

Council members approved an ordinance to hire Cory Stoner of Harold E. Pellow & Associates as the municipal engineer through 2026. He will be paid $142 an hour with the total not to exceed $180,000.

They also approved an ordinance to allow overnight parking in the Adams Street, Main Street, Western Plaza and Central Plaza lots.

Resolutions approved:

• Authorized $632,084 for equipment for the Police Department.

• Authorized $582,900 for the emergency installation of a rotating biological contactor (RBC) unit at the wastewater treatment plant.

Councilwoman Sandra Lee Diglio was absent from the meeting.