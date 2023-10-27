Flags of Honor display planned in Newton

In honor of Veterans Day, the Town of Newton will sponsor the Flags of Honor, a display of flags on the lawn of the municipal building, 39 Trinity St.

Flags will be on display throughout November.

To adopt a flag to dedicate in honor of a veteran, donate $30 online at https://www.communityhope-nj.org/events/field-of-honor/newton-township/

The deadline is Friday, Nov. 3.

Donations will benefit Community Hope’s Hope for Veterans Program, which helps homeless and disabled veterans.

A dedication ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 on the front lawn of the municipal building. All are welcome to attend.

The event is rain or shine.

For information, contact the Recreation Department at recreation@newtontownhall.com or 973-383-3521 ext. 247.