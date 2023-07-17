Focus on fun at annual event

Music played as families arrived at the annual Stanhope Family Fun Day on Saturday, July 15 at Lake Musconetcong Park.
They were offered tickets for ice cream, then Tricky Tray tickets to participate in drawings throughout the afternoon.
The Stanhope-Netcong Ambulance Corps handed out watermelon, and the Lutheran Church gave out toys to the children.
Mayor Patricia Zdichocki was on hand with members of the Recreation Commission, which organized the event, to serve hot dogs, popcorn and cotton candy. Champs Ice Cream Parlor provided ice cream.
There were games and contests, and the Stanhope Fire Department cooled off the children with a low spray from a firetruck hose.
The event was free, with the food and prizes donated by local businesses and residents.