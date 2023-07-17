x
Focus on fun at annual event

STANHOPE. The borough’s Family Fun Day at Lake Musconetcong Park was full of games, food and entertainment.

| 17 Jul 2023 | 03:35
    Children cool off in the spray from a firetruck hose during the Stanhope Family Fun Day on Saturday, July 15. (Photos by Greg Smith)
    Walter Brummer, 7, and his brother Wade, 6, of Stanhope play a big version of the children’s game KerPlunk.
    Participants get ready for a three-legged race.
    Stanhope Councilman Scott Wachterhauser; his wife, Jenn; and their son, Gavin, 9, play checkers on a big board.
    Hula hoops were among the toys and games available for children to play with.
    Jeanine Chairis, 12, and her sister Vera, 7, of Stanhope and Declan Tediashvili, 7, and his brother Desmond, 11, of Landing enjoy free ice cream from Stacey Champion of Champs Ice Cream Parlor.
    Stanhope-Netcong Ambulance Corps members Benjamin Fontanez, Derek Kuncken, Rebecca Southard, Rich Kuncken and Michael Theriault serve watermelon to the guests.
    Stanhope Mayor Mayor Patricia Zdichocki, left, and Maria Grizzetti, Recreation Commission chairwoman, pose for a photo.
    Members of the borough’s Recreation Commission, which organized the event, are, from left, chairwoman Maria Grizzetti, Bill Eaves, Thomas Yowe Jr., Sydney Bookspan, Maureen Kurtz and Valeska Millan.
Music played as families arrived at the annual Stanhope Family Fun Day on Saturday, July 15 at Lake Musconetcong Park.

They were offered tickets for ice cream, then Tricky Tray tickets to participate in drawings throughout the afternoon.

The Stanhope-Netcong Ambulance Corps handed out watermelon, and the Lutheran Church gave out toys to the children.

Mayor Patricia Zdichocki was on hand with members of the Recreation Commission, which organized the event, to serve hot dogs, popcorn and cotton candy. Champs Ice Cream Parlor provided ice cream.

There were games and contests, and the Stanhope Fire Department cooled off the children with a low spray from a firetruck hose.

The event was free, with the food and prizes donated by local businesses and residents.