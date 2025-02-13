Formal wear donations sought

Project Self-Sufficiency is seeking donations of new and gently used formal wear, including prom dresses, bridesmaids’ dresses, gowns for mothers-of-the-bride, evening bags, jewelry, wraps and shawls as well as shoes in good condition for display in the agency’s annual “Sister-to-Sister” Prom Shop.

The dresses must be dry cleaned and on a hanger.

All items will be displayed in a boutique pop-up shop housed on Project Self-Sufficiency’s Newton campus; teen girls are invited to select shoes, wraps and jewelry to complement their dress.

The Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. April 1, 2, 3; 3 to 6 p.m. April 4; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 5.

It is open to the public; no appointment required.

“The community has been particularly supportive of the ‘Sister-to-Sister’ Prom Shop every year, and we hope to have a large collection of beautiful gowns and accessories for display,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency.

“We believe that every young woman deserves the chance to have a beautiful dress for that special, once-in-a-lifetime event, and we are looking forward to opening the prom shop in April.”

Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at Project Self-Sufficiency, 127 Mill St., Newton.

The ‘Sister-to-Sister’ Prom Shop is a program of the Journey Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency.

For information, call 973-940-3500 or go online to projectselfsufficiency.org