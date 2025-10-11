Forum on agricultural development Friday

A Joint Forum on Agricultural Development in Northwest New Jersey will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17 in the Sussex County Community College (SCCC) Performing Arts Center, 1 College Hill Road, Newton.

Hosted by SCCC and Warren County Community College (WCCC), the forum will bring together local leaders in farming, technology, business and education to discuss how the region can grow as a hub for smart, sustainable agricultural development.

It will include panels on “Farmland as an Equity Hedge,” “Exporting New Jersey Agriculture to Global Markets” and “The Equestrian Economy: Land, Luxury & Lifestyle.”

There will be a student drone demonstration and a discussion on “Drone Innovation & Precision Agriculture.”

A “Vision 2035” roundtable discussion is planned along with a networking lunch featuring products grown in New Jersey.

Among the speakers are retired state Sen. Steve Oroho, Sussex County Commissioner Jack DeGroot and WCCC president Will Austin.

For information, contact Joe Labarbera, dean of accountability of WCCC, at jlabarbera@warren.edu or 908-835-2323.