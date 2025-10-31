Four running for three seats on Stanhope Borough BOE

David Badolato

Editor’s note: This candidate did not respond to requests for information.

Stacy Donahue

1) Why are you running for School Board?

I have decided to run for the School Board to become more involved in my child’s academic journey and to contribute to the continued success of our schools.

With a family that has called this town home for generations, I understand the values and priorities that make our schools special. I am committed to helping our district grow while honoring the traditions that define us. I truly believe I can make a positive difference in our ever-evolving school system and help ensure that every student, teacher, and family has the opportunity to succeed.

2) What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

I am committed to continuing to instill and grow a strong sense of community service within our school. I believe that when we come together as a community, we create an environment where everyone students, teachers, staff, and families can thrive.

Ensuring not only that our children are happy and supported, but that our teachers and school leaders have the resources, respect, and encouragement they need to succeed. When our educators and leaders feel valued and heard, that positivity extends directly to our students.

Finally, I am dedicated to making sure the important topics and concerns of our community are not only heard but taken seriously. Open communication, collaboration, and accountability are essential to maintaining a school system that truly reflects and serves the people it represents.

3) Briefly explain why you are the best candidate for this position.

I believe I am the best candidate for this position, not only because I am a parent with a child just beginning her academic journey, but also because my family has deep roots in this community. I bring with me a strong sense of tradition, combined with a fresh and forward-thinking perspective.

Through my professional experience, I have developed a well-rounded skill set that I believe will benefit the board and our school. I currently oversee several staff members, serve on safety committees, and manage multiple budgets and contracts on a daily basis. These responsibilities have strengthened my leadership, organizational, and decision-making skills, qualities I am eager to bring to this role in service of our students, staff, and community.

Jennifer Herold

1) Why are you running for School Board?

I am running for another term on the School Board to continue my ongoing commitment to ensuring that every child has access to a safe, supportive, and high-quality education. My top priorities include:

Supporting student success by promoting strong academic programs and resources that help all learners reach their potential.

Fostering a positive and inclusive school environment where every child feels valued and respected.

Strengthening the connection between schools, families, and the community to create partnerships that enhance student well-being and achievement.

2) What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Enhance academic and mental health supports for students, ensuring they have both the tools and emotional well-being needed to thrive.

2) Maintain fiscal responsibility by making thoughtful decisions that balance quality education with efficient use of taxpayer resources.

3) Promote transparent communication between the district, parents, and staff so that everyone feels informed and engaged in the decision-making process.

3) Briefly explain why you are the best candidate for this position.

With years of experience serving on the School Board, I bring proven leadership, collaboration, and a deep understanding of our district’s needs. My background in both work and volunteer endeavors has equipped me to make informed, balanced decisions that put students first. I have consistently worked to support students and teachers, advocate for families, and ensure our schools remain places where every child can learn, grow, and succeed.

Yacoub Yaghnam

1) Why are you running for School Board?

I am running for re-election because I believe in Stanhope, the place I have always called home. My goal is simple: to give back to the community that shaped me and to make a lasting, positive impact on every child in our district.

2) What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

As an incumbent, I have worked hard to promote transparency, open communication, and accountability. Our students deserve a strong educational foundation that prepares them to thrive at every level, and I am committed to ensuring that our district continues to deliver on that promise.

3) Briefly explain why you are the best candidate for this position

Professionally, I bring over a decade of senior-level management experience with the nation’s largest multifamily real estate owner. As Chair of both the Budget Committee and the Business and Facilities Committee, I have used my expertise in project management, budgeting, and strategic planning to help our district grow responsibly and efficiently. These leadership roles have allowed me to take a hands-on approach to several important initiatives, including the successful negotiation of our most recent teachers’ agreement, the completion of the new STEAM lab, and key safety upgrades that have enhanced security for students and staff throughout our schools.

Looking ahead, my priorities remain clear. I will help the district navigate the rapidly changing world of technology so that every student is equipped with the tools needed to succeed. I will continue to promote health and safety across all schools, ensuring that our classrooms remain secure, welcoming, and supportive learning environments. I am also dedicated to maintaining strong fiscal responsibility, protecting taxpayer dollars while maximizing every resource that benefits our students and staff.