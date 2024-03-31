Fredon, Stanhope get preschool funds

The Fredon and Stanhope school districts are among 16 additional districts receiving funding for preschool programs in the 2023-24 school year.

On March 12, Gov. Phil Murphy and Acting Commissioner of Education Kevin Dehmer announced another round of Preschool Education Aid (PEA) that will allow the 16 districts to establish or expand high-quality preschool programs.

Projected fiscal year 2024 funding for Fredon is $363,775 and for Stanhope is $145,510.

“Access to early childhood education helps set the tone for the rest of a child’s educational career by providing innumerable benefits that will follow young learners throughout their lives,” Murphy said during a visit to Millridge School in Secaucus.

“From advanced literacy skills to enhanced social and emotional development, access to high-quality preschool programs has a tangible impact on our children. That is why I am proud to announce continued investments to expand access to preschool for families across the state. Today’s announcement builds upon our work to make universal preschool a reality in New Jersey so that more children have the tools and resources necessary to succeed.”

The funding is projected to provide 827 additional seats for children to access high-quality preschool education.

The second round of funding for this fiscal year builds on the $25 million investment in preschool funding announced in October that provided for an additional 1,715 preschool seats in 26 school districts. Those districts included Sparta, Hardyston, Lafayette and the Sussex-Wantage Regional School District.

High-quality preschools are full-day programs that have a certificated teacher and aide, limited class size and curriculum aligned to the New Jersey Preschool Teaching and Learning Standards and are inclusive of special-needs children.

“We know that high-quality preschool sets the foundation for a child’s success and is linked to improved student outcomes for years to come,” Dehmer said. “That’s why bringing high-quality preschool to more communities can be so transformative and one that is well worth our investment.”

The Murphy administration has said its goal is universal preschool, providing every 3- and 4-year-old child in New Jersey with access to free full-day preschool.

The governor’s budget for fiscal year 2025 proposes an additional $124 million for preschool education, including $20 million to expand high-quality, full-day preschool programs into new school districts.

Since taking office, Murphy has increased preschool funding by more than $427 million and added more than 14,600 preschool seats.