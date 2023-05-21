Free online seminar about divorce Thursday

Project Self-Sufficiency will host a free online seminar about family law at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

Participants will discuss child support, grounds for divorce, court procedures, alimony, parenting time, equitable distribution of assets among other topics.

The presentation is free and open to the public; call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 for log-in details.

The agency’s legal seminar series is a program of the Journey Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency and is funded by the New Jersey Department of Children & Families.