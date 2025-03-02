Free parenting classes offered

Parents and caregivers are invited to attend free in-person parenting skills workshops and groups at Project Self-Sufficiency to learn practical strategies for addressing common parenting challenges with children.

The sessions will help participants identify their parenting goals, manage behavioral problems and promote healthy child development by using the Triple P Positive Parenting Program, a comprehensive education initiative for parents, health-care professionals, educators, and caregivers of infants, toddlers and school-aged children.

Sessions will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Project Self-Sufficiency; pizza and child care will be available. Attendees will receive a gift card for participating.

The workshops will address a wide range of topics, including:

• March 4: The Power of Positive Parenting.

• March 11: Raising Resilient Children.

• March 18: Raising Confident, Competent Children.

• April 8: Developing Good Bedtime Routines.

• April 15: Hassle-Free Mealtimes with Children.

• April 22: Managing Fighting & Aggression.

• April 29: Dealing with Disobedience.

Parents who want to learn positive parenting strategies are encouraged to attend an in-person group course at 5 p.m. Thursdays, March 13-April 3.

For those who need personalized assistance, one-on-one coaching with experienced parenting skills educators is available by appointment.

“The Triple P workshops and classes will give parents, caregivers and educators simple and practical strategies to help build strong, healthy relationships, confidently manage children’s behavior and reduce stress,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency.

Call 973-940-3500 or register online at projectselfsufficiency.org/parenting-classes