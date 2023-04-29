Fundraiser today to help homeless pets

Only Kindness Rescue will honor Stanhope Mayor Patty Zdichocki and Maria Grizzetti at a fundraiser for homeless pets and pets of domestic violence victims.

The event is from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at the Lake Hopatcong Elks Lodge, 201 Howard Blvd., Mount Arlington.

It includes a buffet lunch, cash bar, 50/50, live auction, special take-home gift and more.

Local artist Rich Meyer will provide live music.

Tickets are $45 and may be purchased online at OnlyKindnessRescue.org/events

For information, call 973-897-7170 or send email to info@onlykindnessrescue.org