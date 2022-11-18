German Christmas Market returning to fairgrounds

The 21st annual German Christmas Market of New Jersey will be held Dec 2-4 for the second year at its new location at the Sussex County Fairgrounds on Plains Rd in Augusta, N.J., beginning at 10 a.m each day.

The 2022 traditional “Weihnachtsmarkt” features 150 craft & specialty vendors, authentic German Christmas decorations and foods, wagon & pony rides, petting zoo, model train display, food & beer trucks, and of course Santa & Mrs. Claus. The event is run purely by volunteers, and proceeds are donated to local charities...over $387,000 to date.

To cover the higher costs of holding the event at the larger venue and still give back to the community, admission will be charged this year. Parking is still free.

See the website for details or to volunteer: https://www.germanchristmasmarketnj.com