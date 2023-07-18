x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Girl Scouts earn Silver Awards

NEWTON. Eight members of Troop 91653 recently earned the second-highest award for Girl Scouts.

Newton /
| 18 Jul 2023 | 04:01
    Kaitlyn Harding, Allyson Maffia, Emma Trout and Jaclyn Vena, with the help of Haley Morodan, organized a three-day field hockey camp for 20 children at the Green Hills School fields. (Photos provided)
    Kaitlyn Harding, Allyson Maffia, Emma Trout and Jaclyn Vena, with the help of Haley Morodan, organized a three-day field hockey camp for 20 children at the Green Hills School fields. (Photos provided)
    About 20 children took part in the field hockey camp.
    About 20 children took part in the field hockey camp.
    Faith Cooper and Addison Hardin turned an old bureau into a Little Library that was placed at Tranquility Farms.
    Faith Cooper and Addison Hardin turned an old bureau into a Little Library that was placed at Tranquility Farms.
    Haley Morodan refurbished an old bookshelf and added wheels, then filled it with books for all ages that were collected from the community.
    Haley Morodan refurbished an old bookshelf and added wheels, then filled it with books for all ages that were collected from the community.
    Reilly Poff conducted a clothing drive geared to the needs of veterans and delivered what she collected to a local veterans home.
    Reilly Poff conducted a clothing drive geared to the needs of veterans and delivered what she collected to a local veterans home.

Eight members of Newton Senior Girl Scout Troop 91653 recently earned Silver Awards.

The awards, the second-highest for Girl Scouts, require members to complete a 50-hour leadership project that benefits the community.

Kaitlyn Harding, Allyson Maffia, Emma Trout and Jaclyn Vena turned their love of field hockey into a three-day camp for 20 children at the Green Hills School fields.

The girls solicited supplies and prizes from local businesses, including Staples, Weis Markets, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and JOANN Fabric and Crafts.

Faith Cooper and Addison Hardin re-imagined an old bureau into a Little Library to bring books to their local farm at Tranquility Farms.

Haley Morodan saw a need for a book shelf at Lake Tranquility. She took an old bookshelf, freshened it and added wheels for ease of mobility around the lakehouse, then filled it with books for all ages that were collected from the community.

With the help of an uncle who is a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, Reilly Poff conducted a clothing drive geared to the specific needs of veterans and delivered the collection to a local veterans home.

Some of the Girl Scouts now are working toward their Gold Awards.