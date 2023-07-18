Girl Scouts earn Silver Awards

Eight members of Newton Senior Girl Scout Troop 91653 recently earned Silver Awards.

The awards, the second-highest for Girl Scouts, require members to complete a 50-hour leadership project that benefits the community.

Kaitlyn Harding, Allyson Maffia, Emma Trout and Jaclyn Vena turned their love of field hockey into a three-day camp for 20 children at the Green Hills School fields.

The girls solicited supplies and prizes from local businesses, including Staples, Weis Markets, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and JOANN Fabric and Crafts.

Faith Cooper and Addison Hardin re-imagined an old bureau into a Little Library to bring books to their local farm at Tranquility Farms.

Haley Morodan saw a need for a book shelf at Lake Tranquility. She took an old bookshelf, freshened it and added wheels for ease of mobility around the lakehouse, then filled it with books for all ages that were collected from the community.

With the help of an uncle who is a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, Reilly Poff conducted a clothing drive geared to the specific needs of veterans and delivered the collection to a local veterans home.

Some of the Girl Scouts now are working toward their Gold Awards.