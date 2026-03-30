Gottheimer tours Newton Medical Center, discusses health care priorities

Josh Gottheimer toured Newton Medical Center and met with leadership from Atlantic Health System to discuss health care access, workforce needs and emerging medical technology.

During the visit, Gottheimer met with Saad Ehtisham, president and chief executive officer of Atlantic Health System, to review challenges facing local hospitals, including recruitment and retention of health care workers, the use of artificial intelligence in medicine and ways Congress can support hospitals and patients.

Atlantic Health System is a nonprofit network of seven hospitals with more than 20,000 employees and 5,440 affiliated physicians serving 14 counties in New Jersey.

Gottheimer said hospitals and health care workers remain essential to local communities and pledged continued support in Congress for lowering costs and expanding access to care.

He was joined during the visit by Geralda Xavier, Danielle Giovanniello, along with nurses and physicians from the Newton facility.