x
Grape Expectations fundraiser

| 01 Oct 2024 | 10:32
    The Samaritan Inn’s 20th annual Grape Expectations fundraiser is held Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Lake Mohawk Country Club in Sparta. It included a wine tasting, silent and live auction, dinner and music. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Alan Such, vice president of the Samaritan Inn’s board of directors, speaks at the fundraiser. The Newton-based nonprofit organization operates three shelters for homeless families and individuals.
    The Samaritan Inn’s board and staff honored Sparta Elks Lodge #2356 as Samaritan of the Year for its support over the years.
    Grape Expectations fundraiser
