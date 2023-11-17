Green Hills School honor veterans

Green Hills School honored local veterans Tuesday morning, Nov. 14 with an assembly during which students read essays they had written and sang songs.

“We are eternally thankful and grateful for those who have served and are serving our wonderful country, and the Green Township School District honors the brave soldiers who have served and continue to serve our great nation,” said Superintendent Jennifer Cenatiempo.

“It is through their sacrifice that we can enjoy the freedoms that we have. Our students, staff and community members are proud to honor and celebrate our local and national heroes.”

She said the event is a critical part of students’ experience at the school, which serves pre-k through eighth grade.

“It is with a great sense of pride and admiration that this program is organized every year. Many thanks to our amazing staff for all of their hard work in planning and implementing such an inspirational tribute to our veterans and active duty service men and women.”

Sarah Pittiner and Ashley Van Haste were the “driving forces” behind this program, she said. “Mr. Bollette, our school principal. was also involved in the program as well.”