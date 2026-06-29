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Hampton Day celebrated in the rain
Newton. Hampton Day was celebrated on June 27 despite rain.
maria kovic
Sussex County
/
| 29 Jun 2026 | 02:44
Sussex County Sheriff's Cpl. Robert Schilling and Deputy Mark Peer pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Eliza,J.D., mike and Amelia Verheeck, all of Hampton, pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Finley Borkowski poses with Elizabeth and Andrew Korver, all of Hampton, pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Hampton Township Fire & Rescue pose bythe fire and rescue trucks.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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