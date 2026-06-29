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Hampton Day celebrated in the rain

Newton. Hampton Day was celebrated on June 27 despite rain.

Sussex County /
| 29 Jun 2026 | 02:44
    Sussex County Sheriff's Cpl. Robert Schilling and Deputy Mark Peer pose for a photo.
    Sussex County Sheriff's Cpl. Robert Schilling and Deputy Mark Peer pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Eliza,J.D., mike and Amelia Verheeck, all of Hampton, pose for a photo.
    Eliza,J.D., mike and Amelia Verheeck, all of Hampton, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Finley Borkowski poses with Elizabeth and Andrew Korver, all of Hampton, pose for a photo.
    Finley Borkowski poses with Elizabeth and Andrew Korver, all of Hampton, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Hampton Township Fire &amp; Rescue pose bythe fire and rescue trucks.
    Hampton Township Fire & Rescue pose bythe fire and rescue trucks. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)