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Hampton holds Easter egg hunt

Hampton. Children in Hampton Township hunted Easter eggs and met the Easter Bunny on March 21.

Hampton Township /
| 23 Mar 2026 | 01:34
    Children pick up Easter eggs, some with the help of their parents.
    Children pick up Easter eggs, some with the help of their parents. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Emma and Enie Wunder of Hampton pose with the Easter Bunny.
    Emma and Enie Wunder of Hampton pose with the Easter Bunny. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Alexis and Madison Whittaker of Hampton pose with the Easter Bunny.
    Alexis and Madison Whittaker of Hampton pose with the Easter Bunny. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)