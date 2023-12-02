Holocaust and Genocide Resource Center honored

The Holocaust and Genocide Resource Center at Kittatinny Regional High School in Newton won a group award from Human Rights Educators (HRE) USA for creative activism on behalf of social justice.

The center shared the award with individual winners Reem Kamil Kirja of Iowa City, Iowa, and Clementine Causse of Pacific Palisades, Calif.

HRE announced its 2023 Youth in Action for Human Rights Awards on Nov. 27.

The awards, meant to encourage a new generation of human rights activists, recognize youth leadership in the defense of, advocacy for and awareness of human rights in the United States.

The winners will receive a $500 award and be recognized at HRE USA’s national Human Rights Day Celebration on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Inspired by their study of Elie Wiesel’s book “Night,” Kittatinny students wanted to know more about the Holocaust and other genocides. The more they learned, the more they wanted to do something, especially to educate others in the community.

The result was the Holocaust and Genocide Resource Center, a dedicated space adjacent to the school library. In addition to books, films and other resources, the center includes student-created visuals, such as a world map showing where genocides have occurred; a “Wall of Hope,” where people can leave encouraging messages and quotations; and exhibits by local artists, including a Holocaust survivor.

On a recent morning, students from other district schools visited the center to prepare for a performance of “Diary of Anne Frank” by the high school.

The center has hosted fundraisers to benefit those less fortunate in the community. For the school population, there is a “Take What You Need” corner, stocked with school supplies, hygiene necessities and food for students who may not be able to afford them.

Teacher Mary Houghtaling said, “It’s (the center) not just about the Holocaust; it’s about taking care of human beings. It’s not just about learning about these atrocities; it’s about empowering.”