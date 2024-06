The Hopatcong Flag Day Parade and Celebration will be held Saturday, June 15.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Hopatcong Firehouse #3.

It ends at Veterans Memorial Field, 356 Flora Ave., where the celebration will continue with face painting, bounce houses, vendors and a beer garden.

The event is organized by the Lake Hopatcong Elks in collaboration with the Borough of Hopatcong.