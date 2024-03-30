x
Hospice holds Veterans Welcome Home Day lunch

Franklin /
| 30 Mar 2024 | 12:43
    Veterans pose with the Quilts of Valor they received at the Veterans Welcome Home Day lunch, hosted by the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice. (Photo By Maria Kovic)
    Lee Ellison, director of marketing and media at the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, speaks at the Veterans Welcome Home Day lunch. (Photos By Maria Kovic)
    The lunch was Thursday, March 28 at American Legion Post 132 in Franklin.
    Ken Augustin of Lafayette poses with his service dog, Remy. Augustin was in the Army for 41 years as an engineer, designing weapons, such as the M40 and M60.
    Rich Zgoda, Rich Predmore, Johhanes De Boer and Bruce Eakman attend the lunch.
    Debra Card of Hardyston is with the U.S. Army Reserve at Picatinny Arsenal in Wharton.
    Robert Lewis of Port Jervis, N.Y., served one year in Vietnam.
    Ken Liebler of Blairstown.
    Volunteers Donna Lee and Jeanne Woukon help with the lunch.
The Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice hosted a Veterans Welcome Home Day lunch Thursday, March 28 at American Legion Post 132 in Franklin.

The hospice will holds its annual Hospice Honors Banquet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at Bear Brook Valley, 23 Players Blvd., Fredon.

The honorees include:

• Hospice Champion: Dr. Yogesh Viroja.

• Hospice Ambassador: Catherine Kut.

• Excellence in Leadership: Jacqueline Gieske.

• Excellence in Care: Carol Wetmore.

• Spirit of Hospice: Tomas Cambara.

Tickets to the fundraiser are $150 per person. They may be purchased online at KarenAnnQuinlanHospice.org/Honors