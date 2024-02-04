Hosts needed for French students

Families are wanted to host students from France who will be visiting Newton High School for nine days starting later this month.

All of the students speak English, have spending money and may share a room.

The students will be here from Feb. 23 through March 2.

They will shadow Newton students or take planned day trips on the weekdays.

The goal of the program is to include them in the families’ day-to-day schedule, such as a trip to the grocery store, soccer field, music lessons or hanging out at home.

Any family may be a host. The only requirements are a caring and welcoming environment, including the guest in meals, and providing transportation to and from the high school.

Please submit a host application online at https://www.hbstudenttours.com/homestaysmain or contact Sue Boswell at sue@hbstudenttours.com or 978-835-0133.