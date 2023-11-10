How to help those in need

• St. Francis de Sales Church, 614 County Road 517, Vernon, is asking for donations of Thanksgiving turkeys as well as monetary donations by Sunday, Nov. 12. Donations may be dropped off at the parish office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

• Family Volunteer Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 18 at Sparta United Methodist Church, 71 S. Sparta Ave. Thanksgiving meal donations and service projects. For information, send email to jenn@passitalong.org

• Thanksgiving Meals on Wheels. Sign up to deliver Thanksgiving meals at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23 at 19 Church St., Newton. Go online to passitalong.org and click on volunteer.

• Maverick’s Legacy is hosting a toy drive in memory of Maverick Scott Chambers and to celebrate what would have been his second birthday. All toys collected will be delivered to Benny’s Bodega on Nov. 26 in time for local families to receive them this holiday season. Drop off new, unwrapped toys at R&T Nautilus Fitness Center, 190 Halsey Road, Newton.

• Patchwork Pastures Animal Sanctuary in Wantage is accepting gently used and new gift items, home décor, crafts, toys, holiday items as well as ongoing bread donations. Call 973-222-5162 for an appointment to schedule a donation delivery. No books, clothes or linens needed. Also, through mid-December, Patchwork Pastures is accepting uncarved, non-inked non-painted pumpkins that would be used as animal feed. Donations may be dropped off in the field entrance on Lewisburg Road or at the main drive gate, 108 Route 565.

• Annual holiday toy drive collecting new, unwrapped toys into December at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3320 Route 94, Hardyston.

• The Sussex County Recovery Community Center hosts an annual Giving Back Tree project to support the Weekend Bag program. Donate nonperishable food items through the end of the year to aid the charity that sends food and hygiene items home with students who would otherwise be without. Drop off donations at the center, 65 Newton Sparta Road, Newton. On Friday, Jan. 12, volunteers will assemble the weekend bags.