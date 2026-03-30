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Hundreds turn out for ‘No Kings’ rally
Newton. About 500-600 people turned out to protest the policies of Donald Trump in Newton Green on Saturday.
maria kovic
Newton Green
/
| 30 Mar 2026 | 11:53
About 500-600 people turned out to protest the policies of President Donald Trump at a "No Kings Rally" at the Newton Green on Saturday.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Jim and Kelly Bolton of Sussex attended the rally.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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