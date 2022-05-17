In-person, outdoor family expo provides resources to families

Parents and caregivers are invited to attend an outdoor, in-person Family Expo on Project Self-Sufficiency’s expansive Newton campus, Thursday, May 26th, 4 to 6 p.m. Local social service and healthcare providers will be available to discuss resources for families in the areas of mental health, disability services, housing, domestic violence, social services, early childhood, health, and other topics. One family in attendance will be randomly selected to receive a gift card. The Family Expo is sponsored by the Journey Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency and Project Sussex Kids, the County Council for Young Children. Interactive activities and children’s activities will be available, and there will even be a pony on site to entertain children. Pizza will be offered to all attendees. Attendance at Project Self-Sufficiency’s in-person, outdoor Family Expo is free and open to the public.

In addition to Project Self-Sufficiency, organizations which will be featured at the event include: Atlantic Health Newton Medical Center; Caring Partners of Morris & Sussex; Center for Family Services (Family Intervention Services Division); The Center for Prevention & Counseling; Domestic Abuse & Sexual Assault Intervention Services (DASI); Family Partners of Morris & Sussex Counties; Ginnie’s House, Sussex County’s Children’s Advocacy Center; Regional Family Support Planning Council #1; RoNetco/Shop Rite of Newton; Morristown Medical Center; Safe Kids, Northern NJ; Special Child Health Services; Sussex County Division of Health Office of Public Health Nursing; Sussex County Library; Sussex County YMCA; United Way of NNJ; and others.

“The Family Expo encourages parents and children to explore new and interesting activities, and get up-to-date information about local resources,” commented Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “We are grateful to the health organizations and social service agencies in our community who are coming together to offer this fun and informative event for local families.”