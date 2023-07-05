Indoor planetarium part of summer reading kickoff

The indoor planetarium program June 24 at the Main Library in Newton could be considered out of this world.

Children entered a blow-up structure in the library to explore the night sky in an interactive format that placed them right in the center of our galaxy.

Robert Teeter of Pearl Observatory in Long Hill took them on a tour of the night sky, pointing out planets and constellations of stars. He also shared myths about the constellations and showed how to spot them at night.

“Sussex County is the darkest corner of New Jersey,” he noted, using red lights to represent light pollution that can make it difficult to see stars in other areas.

Veronica Symons, the mother of two boys who attended the program, said it was very interesting. “The boys like learning about planets.”

Her family uses an app to track the night sky, she said.

The program was part of the kickoff of the Sussex County Library System’s summer reading program, with the theme “All Together Now.”

All libraries in a given region use the same theme. Past themes include “Oceans of Possibility” and “Tails and Tales.”

“The purpose of summer reading is for kids to improve their literacy over the summer,” said Julie Knapp, a public information officer at the Main Library.

The program has been functioning since the 1980s, with about 2,000 people participating each year.

This year, participants may donate food to each library branch to earn summer reading credits.

To participate in the summer reading program, children and adults may sign up at any branch, then fill out a raffle ticket each time they complete a book. The tickets may be turned in for a chance to win a wide assortment of prizes, from Amazon gift cards to the grand prize of an iPad.

Registration is also available online through a program called READsquared.

More free programs will be held throughout the summer.