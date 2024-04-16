x
ISPW Wrestling fundraiser

Hopatcong /
| 16 Apr 2024 | 08:04
    HW1 Michael Mars, in suspenders, wrestles LSG in an Independent Superstars of Pro Wrestling (ISPW) match Friday, April 12 at Hopatcong High School. The event raised funds for the Class of 2024. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    HW2 One of the wrestlers greets a young fan at the Independent Superstars of Pro Wrestling (ISPW) fundraiser Friday, April 12 at Hopatcong High School. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    HW3 Anthony from Sussex, left, wrestles Dino ‘DC’ Constantino. Anthony won the match.
    HW4 ‘Dominican Destroyer’ Vargas versus the Patriot, who won the match.
    HW5 Dino ‘DC’ Constantino holds down Anthony from Sussex.
    Michael Mars, in suspenders, versus LSG.
    Anthony from Sussex wins the match.
    ISPW Wrestling fundraiser
    Dino ‘DC’ Constantino
