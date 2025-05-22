Kaplan to be parade grand marshal

In recent years, Harry Kaplan has been the person who found a veteran to be grand marshal of the annual Memorial Day Parade in Newton.

This year, he will have that role in the parade, which begins at 10 a.m. Monday, May 26.

“I’m honored - one word that comes to mind is honored,” he said.

“I have helped run these parades for 20 years. As a mail carrier in the town of Newton for over 40 years, I knew a lot of people and I was usually the one who went out and got the grand marshal.”

Kaplan has been trying his best to find World War II veterans to honor in recent years, but as time goes on, that has been more difficult

Last year, Kaplan reached out to Carmen Turrisi Jr., who served in the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart for injuries he sustained during his service.

After returning home, Turrisi worked for the United Parcel Service for more than 30 years before retiring.

The parade last year was canceled because of severe thunderstorms and Kaplan contacted Turrisi again but he had to decline because of health issues.

Kaplan also served during the Vietnam War. He tested missiles in Germany from 1969 to 1971 while in the U.S. Army.

Senior Citizen of the Year

He has been serving the community in numerous ways for decades. He was named Newton’s Senior Citizen of the Year in 2024.

After Kaplan retired from the U.S. Postal Service, he chose to be a crossing guard for Newton schools and had a big impact on students.

He has stepped down from that role because of health issues but said he would love to get back to it if he starts to feel better.

Kaplan is a huge advocate for preserving history. In his 20 years as vice chairman of Newton’s Historic Preservation Advisory Commission, he made sure that no historic home was torn down or disgraced in any way. He recently stepped down from the role.

He is serving as first vice commander for the fifth time for American Legion Post 86 in Newton. He has been a member of the post for more than 20 years and currently is in charge of membership. The post has more than 150 members.

Throughout the year, Kaplan and post members put an emphasis on connecting with the town’s youth. They visit the schools a few times during the year and talk about the sacrifices that so many men and women made to keep our nation safe.

To honor veterans and members of the military, Newton offers banners, which display their photos and the years they served. The banners are displayed along Spring Street from Memorial Day until Veteran’s Day.

Kaplan’s son Jeffrey lives in Newton and serves as chaplain of the Sons of the American Legion post.

He also has a daughter, Jennifer, who served in the Army National Guard.

“I have such a love for my town, my post and the military,” Kaplan said.