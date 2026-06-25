Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice receives $5,000 grant from First Hope Bank

Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice has received a $5,000 grant from First Hope Bank to support the nonprofit’s mission of providing hospice care and support services to local families.

Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, founded in 1980, is a nonprofit hospice organization that provides end-of-life care and support to patients and their families.

The grant was awarded through First Hope Bank’s initiative to support qualifying small businesses, farms and nonprofit organizations that have faced economic challenges and supply chain constraints.

Lee Ellison, executive director of Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, said the organization was honored to be selected for the funding.

“It is truly an honor to be selected as a recipient of this grant,” Ellison said in a statement. “When local organizations support one another, the entire community benefits.”

The grant check was presented to Ellison by Daniel Beatty, president, chief executive officer and board chair of First Hope Bank, and Deena Smith, senior vice president and commercial loan officer at the bank.

Hospice officials thanked First Hope Bank for its support and said the funding will help the organization continue providing compassionate care to the community.