Kean seeks $3.3M for Stanhope water tower

Installation of a water tower in Stanhope is among the 15 community projects for which Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-7, has requested funding, his office said

The requests were made to the House Appropriations Committee before the congressional appropriations process begins.

“I have made it a priority to get more money back from Washington, D.C., that can go to work for New Jerseyans,” Kean said. “The resources for these important local projects would make great strides in addressing the unique needs of our communities and make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Community project funding allows members of Congress to request direct funding for projects that benefit the communities they represent. Each member may submit up to 15 projects.

Only projects with evidence of strong support from the community will be considered.

Kean requested $3.3 million to install a water tower that would significantly enhance Stanhope’s municipal water supply. A 300,000-gallon water tower is proposed because the borough lacks an adequate independent municipal supply.