Kittatinny places 3rd in competition

The Kittatinny Regional High School Marching Band competed Saturday, Oct. 7 at the USBands Ludwig-Musser Classic at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Despite being drenched in a downpour right before performing, the band presented its “Stranger Things: The Upside Down” field show for the audience and panel of judges.

It was in a division of 11 highly competitive bands of similar size, including those from Vernon, Hightstown, Parsippany, Lakeland, Montville and Hopewell Valley.

The Kittatinny band placed third, with a score of 77.1, less than two points from the top score. It also was first in the category of Individual Music and second in Music Effect.

Its next competition will be Saturday, Oct. 21 at Vernon Township High School. After that, the band will work toward the National Championships on Nov. 5 at J. Birney Crum Stadium in Allentown, Pa.

The drum majors are Kylie DePalma and Kora Garcia.

Soloists were Kyle Rittweger, playing guitar in ”Master of Puppets” and “Separate Ways;” Logan Sellers and Charlize Schaffer, vocal duet, in ”Neverending Story;” Kora Garcia, vocal solo, in ”Running Up That Hill;” Andre Moquete, trumpet solo, in ”Separate Ways;” and Logan Sellers, upside-down quad solo, in ”Separate Ways.”