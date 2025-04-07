Kittatinny student honored

Kittatinny Regional High School senior Bradley Kearney is the first recipient of a new Student of the Month award established by Nielsen Kia of Newton.

The award, which includes $200, recognizes students based on character, leadership and community involvement.

Kearney has been involved with the Lindsey Meyer Teen Institute and Incorruptible.Us at Kittatinny. Both projects help develop leadership skills as students encourage their peers to make good choices.

He also arranged for motivational speaker Sean O’Beirne to talk with students about negative self-chatter and how it can influence an individual’s choices.

After his talk, 120 students were invited to participate in groups discussing mentoring, the power of one, motivation and advocacy.

After graduation, Kearney intends to go into the U.S. Army.